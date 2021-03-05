Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $7.25 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. 16,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,445. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.