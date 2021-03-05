Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

