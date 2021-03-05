Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $9.50 at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.08% from the company’s previous close.

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

