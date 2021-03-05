Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

FRU stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.70. 1,294,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,739. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

