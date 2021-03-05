Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$10.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE FRU traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,619. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$908.41 million and a P/E ratio of -109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

