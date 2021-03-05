Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$7.70. 1,294,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,739. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

