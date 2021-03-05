Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$9.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.70. 1,294,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a market cap of C$914.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.10.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

