freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Independent Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.15 ($24.88).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €19.13 ($22.51) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.49. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

