Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 31,491,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,245,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -386.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $7,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,222,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $135,895,000 after purchasing an additional 758,943 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

