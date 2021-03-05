French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33), but opened at GBX 24 ($0.31). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 17,039 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.81. The company has a market cap of £23.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

