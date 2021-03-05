Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded down 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $37.38. 556,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 284,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
