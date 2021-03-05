Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Up 5.1%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 210,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 181,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,445 shares of company stock worth $114,454. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

