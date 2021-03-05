Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on Frontera Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE FEC traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 94,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,196. The firm has a market cap of C$688.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.25.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

