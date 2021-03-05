Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock to C$7.50. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Frontera Energy traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 64027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on Frontera Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of C$688.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

