Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Shares Gap Up to $2,365.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), but opened at GBX 2,440 ($31.88). Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), with a volume of 25,124 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company has a market cap of £932.45 million and a P/E ratio of 52.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,025.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,727.74.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

