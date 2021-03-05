Frontier (FRONT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.41 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $66.36 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00004997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.