FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 500,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSKR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 4,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,607. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

