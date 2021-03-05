FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $154.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.42 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $179.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $635.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of FSK opened at $19.69 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

