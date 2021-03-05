FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 10,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

