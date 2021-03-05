FS KKR Capital Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

