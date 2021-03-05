fuboTV (FUBO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO):

3/3/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

3/3/2021 – fuboTV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/3/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $42.00.

3/3/2021 – fuboTV had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.

2/17/2021 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/15/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/8/2021 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/4/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

2/1/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – fuboTV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

1/21/2021 – fuboTV is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – fuboTV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

1/6/2021 – fuboTV had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $32.00.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $31.25 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Get fuboTV Inc alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.