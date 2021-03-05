FUD.finance Market Capitalization Hits $897,531.75 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 115.7% against the dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for approximately $38.33 or 0.00077958 BTC on exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $897,531.75 and approximately $202,893.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

