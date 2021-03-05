FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

