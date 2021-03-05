Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,145. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $403.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

