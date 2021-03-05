Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 28th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.34. 7,406,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,427. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

