Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.84 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $14.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,481. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

