Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $640.51 million, a P/E ratio of -47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

