Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNKO. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $640.51 million, a P/E ratio of -47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Funko by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

