Furucombo (COMBO) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.21 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo token can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00006468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Furucombo Token Trading

