Fuse Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00463084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00076900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00465117 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

