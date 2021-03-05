Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Tops $31.01 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Fusion has a market cap of $31.01 million and $8.63 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,427.89 or 1.01504579 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,956,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,386,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.