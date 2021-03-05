FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $20,934.41 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $20,934.41 and approximately $618.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00068401 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.