Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,827.58

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,827.58 ($23.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,950 ($25.48). Future plc (FUTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,870 ($24.43), with a volume of 486,105 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future plc (FUTR.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 41.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,847 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,827.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

