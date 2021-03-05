FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Achieves $464,779.51

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $464,779.51 and approximately $309.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00055900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.72 or 0.00749100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042328 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

