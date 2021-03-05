FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 8% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $468,964.63 and $285.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00754301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

