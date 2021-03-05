FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Issued By Beacon Securities

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unigold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Unigold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Unigold alerts:

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVE UGD opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39. Unigold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$32.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.