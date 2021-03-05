FY2020 EPS Estimates for adidas AG Raised by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.98, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

