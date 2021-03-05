FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$16.73. The stock has a market cap of C$576.96 million and a P/E ratio of -19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.50.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

