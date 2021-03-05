FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By DA Davidson

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $81.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $77.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $92.51 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,168.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.11. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

