FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.69). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after buying an additional 401,898 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

