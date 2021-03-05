FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Perrigo Company plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -676.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,130,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

