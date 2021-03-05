FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $36.41 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

