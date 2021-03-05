FY2021 Earnings Forecast for STAG Industrial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

