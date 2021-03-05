FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.20. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.