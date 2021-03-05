FY2021 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

