FY2022 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AZN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 182,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,686,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

