FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Boosted by Analyst

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.