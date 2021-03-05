FY2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.05. 21,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,041. The company has a market cap of $359.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.