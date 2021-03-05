Fyooz (FYZ) Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Fyooz token can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004466 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 76.8% against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $864,335.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,907,719 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

