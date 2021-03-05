Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Update

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GLEO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 18,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. Galileo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,343 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

